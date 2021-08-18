High water causing problems around the region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High water is creating problems around the region this morning.

There have been several problems reported in Lincoln County.

Two water rescues were performed overnight into Wednesday.

One in a house and in one in a car because a person drove into high water.

Water got into the Lincoln E.M.S. station in Yawkey and also at the Duval fire station.

Firefighters say they got their equipment out.

Fire trucks are currently across the street from the Duval fire station.

The ambulances made it back to the E.M.S. station.

Crews are assessing the damage now.

Due to the high water, Lincoln County schools are closed today.

Essential employees should report to their work location when it is safe for them to do so.

In Ohio, the State Highway Patrol dispatchers tell WSAZ high water has shut down U.S. 52 in the westbound lanes.

This is a mile-and-a-half east of Coal Grove near County Road 1.

In Nitro, the westbound lanes in the area of the 4300 block of 1st Avenue are shut down due to a water main break.

