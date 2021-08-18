Kanawha County School Board approves mandatory masking for all students, staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County School Board voted Wednesday to approve mandatory masking for all students and staff, effective Friday, August 20.

Board members say the move is due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the county and schools.

The decision means all students, teachers and school faculty must wear a mask beginning Friday morning, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks do not have to be worn outdoors or during sports.

For inside practice, students do not need to mask if they can socially distance. If they cannot distance, they will need to mask.

A student who can not wear a mask must show documentation.

Students and teachers will remain operating in small, core groups while inside Kanawha County Schools.

School visitors are still welcomed, but should wear a mask at all times within the building.

Wednesday, 110 new cases of COVID were identified in the county, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

One additional death was reported of a 84-year-old female who was not fully vaccinated.

“Unfortunately, today we have seen a sharp increase in the number of COVID positive cases. I have been concerned this would happen with the vast spread of the Delta variant. There is not a more important time, then now, to get vaccinated if you have not already done so. We must stop the spread of this deadly virus. Do your part to help protect yourself and those you love,” stated Dr. Sherri Young, Interim Chief Health Officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

