Kentucky Attorney General’s office receives complaints about trash company

Attorney General's Office investigating CJW Trash
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office has confirmed to WSAZ that they have received complaints related to CJW Waste.

A spokesperson for the office of Daniel Cameron says they’ve received two complaints -- one regarding CJW Trash and the other involving CJW Group.

This comes after the company, based out of Greenup County closed its doors to 2,500 customers, leaving trash piling up outside of their homes.

The attorney general’s office has initiated the mediation process on behalf of those who filed the complaints.

