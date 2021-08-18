Advertisement

Kyle Petty Charity Ride to stop in W.Va.

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty is set to hit the road for a “Charity Ride Revival,” a one-time only, mini-version of his larger Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America.

Created in response to COVID-19 postponing the larger ride earlier this year, the Charity Ride Revival will be a shortened reunion for participants who haven’t seen each other in more than two years.

The Charity Ride Revival will take place September 21-23, 2021 with stops at the National D-Day Memorial, Seneca Rocks and New River Gorge National Park -- all in an effort to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies
Mother and boyfriend charged in child’s overdose death
Mother and boyfriend charged in 4-year-old’s overdose death
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect and officer name released in eastern Kentucky shooting
The Cabell County Board of Education will continue to discuss the mask rule in the county the...
Cabell County BOE calls emergency meeting regarding masks
Bullet hole in front windshield of a truck after shootout.
Shootout leaves cars damaged in Huntington neighborhood

Latest News

Fall Vocational School The Salvation Army Huntington Corps
Fall vocational school with The Salvation Army
The Wars Within, The Wars Without
The Wars Within, The Wars Without
Airport suitcase workout
Airport suitcase workout
Rite Care Royal Knight Out
Rite Care Royal Knight Out
The Juice Box on Studio 3
The Juice Box on Studio 3