Kyle Petty Charity Ride to stop in W.Va.

Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty is set to hit the road for a “Charity Ride Revival,” a one-time only, mini-version of his larger Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America.

Created in response to COVID-19 postponing the larger ride earlier this year, the Charity Ride Revival will be a shortened reunion for participants who haven’t seen each other in more than two years.

The Charity Ride Revival will take place September 21-23, 2021 with stops at the National D-Day Memorial, Seneca Rocks and New River Gorge National Park -- all in an effort to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction.

