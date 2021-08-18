Advertisement

Law enforcement search for man in connection to reported bank robbery

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, the robbery happened around 9:40 Wednesday...
According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, the robbery happened around 9:40 Wednesday morning.(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A search is underway for a man accused of robbing the Community Trust Bank branch off U.S. 23 in Allen.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, the robbery happened around 9:40 Wednesday morning.

The man was last seen walking beside a business approaching Route 1482.

No word on if the man got away with any money or items.

Anyone with information is urged to call the tip line at 606 949 2020 or text a deputy directly by texting the number 477-8477 (TIPS).

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, the robbery happened around 9:40 Wednesday...
According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, the robbery happened around 9:40 Wednesday morning.(WSAZ)

Kentucky State Police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Prestonsburg Police Department are working on the investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies
Mother and boyfriend charged in child’s overdose death
Mother and boyfriend charged in 4-year-old’s overdose death
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Sheriff’s deputy shot in eastern Ky.; suspect shot several times
The Cabell County Board of Education will continue to discuss the mask rule in the county the...
Cabell County BOE calls emergency meeting regarding masks
Bullet hole in front windshield of a truck after shootout.
Shootout leaves cars damaged in Huntington neighborhood

Latest News

Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Trial of woman arrested at middle school football game delayed to September
Christopher Robbins
Man threatens to kill woman and child
Patrick shares his Olympic experience and what is next for him.
Patrick Sunderman’s Tokyo Olympics Experience
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, August 18th, 2021.
First Warning Weather