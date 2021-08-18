Law enforcement search for man in connection to reported bank robbery

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A search is underway for a man accused of robbing the Community Trust Bank branch off U.S. 23 in Allen.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, the robbery happened around 9:40 Wednesday morning.

The man was last seen walking beside a business approaching Route 1482.

No word on if the man got away with any money or items.

Anyone with information is urged to call the tip line at 606 949 2020 or text a deputy directly by texting the number 477-8477 (TIPS).

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, the robbery happened around 9:40 Wednesday morning. (WSAZ)

Kentucky State Police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Prestonsburg Police Department are working on the investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.