Lincoln County School District delays first day back due to high water

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first steps into a new school year for Lincoln County students were pushed back because of weather.

Students and staff were originally supposed to start classes Wednesday. However, the district delayed this due to high water issues.

Francis Holton, Deputy Director of Lincoln County Emergency Services, says water consumed several roadways earlier Wednesday morning, which raised concerns for traveling.

“The roads would have been flooded or the creeks real close, and not knowing exactly what else it was going to do today ... it was the best call, it really was,” Holton said.

Parents like Kristie Shelton, who know just how easily backroads have a tendency to flood, were relieved for the extra day to get back on track.

“It just gives you comfort knowing that they’re home and you don’t have to worry about it,” Shelton said.

The school board says as long as high waters hold off, students will have their first day of school on Thursday.

