Advertisement

Man faces charges in shooting

A man faces malicious wounding charges after a shooting in Wayne County, West Virginia.
A man faces malicious wounding charges after a shooting in Wayne County, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Wayne County faces malicious wounding charges after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Wilsondale area, county court records show.

James Davis, 58 of Wilsondale, was taken into custody after the incident in the 1200 block of Turkey Creek Road. It happened around 4 p.m.

According to West Virginia State Police troopers, a 45-year-old man from Point Pleasant, West Virginia, was shot in the back as he was running away.

Prior to the gun being fired, troopers say both men were in a fight that involved Davis being hit in the head with a stick.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital by EMS crews for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies
Mother and boyfriend charged in child’s overdose death
Mother and boyfriend charged in 4-year-old’s overdose death
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect’s and deputy’s names released in eastern Ky. shooting
Bullet hole in front windshield of a truck after shootout.
Shootout leaves cars damaged in Huntington neighborhood
The Cabell County Board of Education will continue to discuss the mask rule in the county the...
Cabell County BOE calls emergency meeting regarding masks

Latest News

A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect and officer name released in eastern Kentucky shooting
Milton Flea Market
Milton Flea Market vendors rush to save items from floodwater
Police say the pursuit started after the suspects offered to sell drugs to undercover officers.
Two in custody after pursuit in Kanawha County
Milton Flea Market vendors rush to save items from flood water
- clipped version