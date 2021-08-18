Advertisement

McConnell on Afghanistan: ‘This has been an unmitigated disaster...’

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Senator Mitch McConnell addressed a group of business leaders in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

He criticized America’s exit strategy from Afghanistan, stressed the importance of vaccines, and also talked about what he hopes to see from the infrastructure bill.

During a luncheon with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, McConnell said American troops should have stayed in Afghanistan.

With the Taliban now in power, he explained American safety is in jeopardy. He also blamed the Biden administration for having no plan in pace to safely evacuate Americans and Afghan allies.

“This has been an unmitigated disaster, a stain on the reputation of our country,” McConnell said.

He also urged people to get vaccinated.

“97% percent of the people in the hospitals now in Kentucky and around the country are unvaccinated,” McConnell said. “That is not opinion, that’s a fact.”

He stopped short, however, of supporting the mask mandate in schools. Although, he did criticize the $1 trillion price tag of the infrastructure bill, he said the money could be put to good use.

“Some major bridge projects that affect the interstates through our state,” McConnell said.

McConnell also stressed the need for more broadband Kentucky. He also said he’s willing to work with the Biden administration on how the country should move forward in Afghanistan.

