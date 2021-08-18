Advertisement

Milton Flea Market vendors rush to save items from floodwater

By Joseph Payton
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vendors at the Milton Flea Market won’t be welcoming Mother Nature back with open arms any time soon. Floodwaters nearly washed away many of their items early Wednesday morning.

“We came in at about six o’clock this morning, and the water wasn’t quite to the edge of the buildings yet,” said manager Beth Williamson.

However, the water was rising quickly and threatening the items under the flea market’s outdoor shelter.

“We called everybody and the vendors were good enough that if we couldn’t get ahold of somebody, we took care of the other booths also,” Williamson said.

Dozens of people arrived to help salvage everything that they could. Most of the items in harm’s way were placed on top of tables and covered up with tarps.

“I just don’t want anybody to lose their stuff. Some of these vendors, this is their job,” Williamson said.

Still, a few things were claimed by the water. It’s a problem they’ve dealt with before, but not not one they will ever fully get used to.

“This is the second time this year. We had a flood in the spring. We have it a couple of times a year on this end of the flea market,” Williamson said.

With the possibility of more rain later in the week, Williamson knows this may not be the end of it and she’s a little worried about it.

“We just don’t know how high the river will get when it comes downstream. We usually get the Lincoln County water this way. Hopefully the river will be able to take it,” Williamson said.

Williamson says she will be monitoring the water level and still plans to have the flea market open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as usual.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies
Mother and boyfriend charged in child’s overdose death
Mother and boyfriend charged in 4-year-old’s overdose death
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect and officer name released in eastern Kentucky shooting
Bullet hole in front windshield of a truck after shootout.
Shootout leaves cars damaged in Huntington neighborhood
The Cabell County Board of Education will continue to discuss the mask rule in the county the...
Cabell County BOE calls emergency meeting regarding masks

Latest News

Police say the pursuit started after the suspects offered to sell drugs to undercover officers.
Two in custody after pursuit in Kanawha County
Milton Flea Market vendors rush to save items from flood water
- clipped version
Dekotis Thomas
Suspect in Capital High student’s murder extradited back to W.Va.
The first steps into a new school year for Lincoln County students were pushed back because of...
Lincoln County School District delays first day back due to high water