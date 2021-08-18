Milton Flea Market vendors rush to save items from floodwater

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vendors at the Milton Flea Market won’t be welcoming Mother Nature back with open arms any time soon. Floodwaters nearly washed away many of their items early Wednesday morning.

“We came in at about six o’clock this morning, and the water wasn’t quite to the edge of the buildings yet,” said manager Beth Williamson.

However, the water was rising quickly and threatening the items under the flea market’s outdoor shelter.

“We called everybody and the vendors were good enough that if we couldn’t get ahold of somebody, we took care of the other booths also,” Williamson said.

Dozens of people arrived to help salvage everything that they could. Most of the items in harm’s way were placed on top of tables and covered up with tarps.

“I just don’t want anybody to lose their stuff. Some of these vendors, this is their job,” Williamson said.

Still, a few things were claimed by the water. It’s a problem they’ve dealt with before, but not not one they will ever fully get used to.

“This is the second time this year. We had a flood in the spring. We have it a couple of times a year on this end of the flea market,” Williamson said.

With the possibility of more rain later in the week, Williamson knows this may not be the end of it and she’s a little worried about it.

“We just don’t know how high the river will get when it comes downstream. We usually get the Lincoln County water this way. Hopefully the river will be able to take it,” Williamson said.

Williamson says she will be monitoring the water level and still plans to have the flea market open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as usual.

