New court technology rolled out in Cabell County to protect domestic violence victims

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Chief Justice Evan Jenkins discusses a new system to...
West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Chief Justice Evan Jenkins discusses a new system to protect victims of domestic violence at local levels.(WSAZ/Hunter Ellison)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals is improving a system at local levels to protect victims of domestic violence.

WVSUPCO Chief Justice Evan Jenkins made that announcement Wednesday in Cabell County Family Court.

New technology allows victims to remotely seek domestic violence protection or personal safety orders. It has already been rolled out in three Cabell County Family courtrooms, connecting the judicial system directly with advocates for victims like the CONTACT Rape Crisis Center and Branches Domestic Violence Center.

Representatives from those centers, as well as from Cabell County Magistrate Court, Family Court, and the Sheriff’s Department also attended, saying this is a big step in improving safety for assault and violence victims.

“Victims of domestic violence, those who are victims of rape, have a way to file for their protective orders in a safe, secure, supportive environment,” Chief Justice Jenkins said.

“This program is so exciting, said Shannon Beckett, director of systems advocacy for Branches Domestic Violence Center. “It really aligns with Branches’ mission to reduce barriers to safety.”

Cabell County is the first county in the state to pilot this new program, with a statewide rollout planned later. Anyone who has been a victim of violence or abuse can contact Branches Domestic Violence Center 24/7 at 304-529-2382.

