Patrick Sunderman’s Tokyo Olympics Experience

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All of the Olympians are back home - hopefully taking some well-deserved time off from training.

Sergeant Patrick Sunderman with the U.S. Army is finally getting some rest after competing the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but not for long. Patrick competed in the Smallbore 50 meter Rifle three positions event, something he trained for while he was a student at West Virginia University and as a member of the West Virginia National Guard.

Patrick shares his Olympic experience and what is next for him.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.