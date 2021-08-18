Advertisement

Prostitution sting nets 14 arrests

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prostitution sting in Charleston netted 14 arrests Monday night.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the sing operation stemmed from complaints and concerned business owners on the west side of the city.

The department says detectives did a reverse sting operation by targeting those seeking solicitation.

14 people total were arrested during the operation.

4 for engaging in prostitution.

7 for enticing for the purpose of prostitution.

2 for loitering for prostitution.

1 for obstructing and 1 for simple possession of marijuana.

The Special Enforcement Unit says it will conduct more of these stings in the future.

The following people were arrested:

Judy McNeal: 60 years old, Charleston, WV, Engaging in prostitution

Lisa Moss: 47 years old, Dunbar, WV, Engaging in prostitution x2

Selena Norton: 23 years old, Charleston, WV, Engaging in prostitution

Tiffany Freeman: 27 years old, Charleston, WV, Engaging in prostitution

Johnathan Lee Williams: 33 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution

Jamar H. Hunter: 35 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution and obstructing

Javier Grajales Gomez: 40 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution

Sammy D. Dalton: 69 years old, Harts, WV, Enticing for prostitution

Perry J. Davis: 22 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution

Taylor M. Gwinn-Bowles: 24 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution

James E. Foster: 61 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution

Ahmet Cercer: 38 years old, Charleston, WV, Loitering for prostitution

William C. Anderson: 67 years old, Ravenswood, WV, Loitering for prostitution

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies
Mother and boyfriend charged in child’s overdose death
Mother and boyfriend charged in 4-year-old’s overdose death
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect and officer name released in eastern Kentucky shooting
The Cabell County Board of Education will continue to discuss the mask rule in the county the...
Cabell County BOE calls emergency meeting regarding masks
Bullet hole in front windshield of a truck after shootout.
Shootout leaves cars damaged in Huntington neighborhood

Latest News

Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Trial of woman arrested at middle school football game delayed to September
According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, the robbery happened around 9:40 Wednesday...
Law enforcement search for man in connection to reported bank robbery
Christopher Robbins
Man threatens to kill woman and child
Patrick shares his Olympic experience and what is next for him.
Patrick Sunderman’s Tokyo Olympics Experience