HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center, the Rite Care Clinic, and the Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation invite families with children to attend the Rite Care Royal Knight Out on August 28 from 5-7:00 p.m.

This event will allow young boys and girls to transform into knights and princesses with a royal presentation for all to observe.

There will be carnival style booths, games, food vendors, raffles, carriage rides, and pictures with princesses.

The event will take place in the lawn beside Buskirk Hall and beside the tennis courts.

