Sheriff’s deputy shot in eastern Ky.; suspect shot several times

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting Tuesday night that also involved the suspect being shot several times, Kentucky State Police said.

KSP troopers were assisting deputies on a domestic call that led to a pursuit. It was stopped just inside the Lawrence County line on state Route 201.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m.

The suspect fired shots, and the deputy was struck. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. He was taken for treatment to an area hospital.

The suspect was shot several times and taken to Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa. His condition is unknown.

