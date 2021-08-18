Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputy shot in eastern Ky.; suspect shot several times

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting Tuesday night that also involved the suspect being shot several times, Kentucky State Police said.

KSP troopers were assisting deputies on a domestic call that led to a pursuit. It was stopped just inside the Lawrence County line on state Route 201.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m.

The suspect fired shots, and the deputy was struck. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. He was taken for treatment to an area hospital.

The suspect was shot several times and taken to Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa. His condition is unknown.

Other details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

