Suspect in Capital High student’s murder extradited back to W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who faces charges in the murder of a Capital High School student was extradited back to West Virginia on Wednesday, the Charleston Police Department said.

Dekotis Thomas, 19, who’s from Charleston, was transported from Akron, Ohio, to Charleston. He was booked at CPD and will be taken to the South Central Regional Jail, according to Charleston Police.

Thomas was arrested in Akron on July 8.

He’s accused of killing Kelvin “K.J.” Taylor, 18, who died after a shooting April 7 in the 800 block of Central Avenue in Charleston.

