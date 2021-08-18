Advertisement

Suspect in Capital High student’s murder extradited back to W.Va.

Dekotis Thomas
Dekotis Thomas(CPD, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who faces charges in the murder of a Capital High School student was extradited back to West Virginia on Wednesday, the Charleston Police Department said.

Dekotis Thomas, 19, who’s from Charleston, was transported from Akron, Ohio, to Charleston. He was booked at CPD and will be taken to the South Central Regional Jail, according to Charleston Police.

Thomas was arrested in Akron on July 8.

Man arrested in death of former Capital High football player

He’s accused of killing Kelvin “K.J.” Taylor, 18, who died after a shooting April 7 in the 800 block of Central Avenue in Charleston.

Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting

