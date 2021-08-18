Advertisement

Troopers seize $98,000 worth of suspected heroin

On August 16, at 10:47 p.m., troopers stopped a 2021 Toyota Camry with Kansas registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 823.(Ohio Highway Patrol)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have filed felony drug charges against two men from Michigan after a stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 2 pounds of suspected heroin worth approximately $98,000.

On August 16, at 10:47 p.m., troopers stopped a 2021 Toyota Camry with Kansas registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 823.

Criminal indicators were observed, and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband in the glove box.

The driver, Randy Tribble Jr., 26, Harper Wood, Mich., and passenger, Derick Fonville, 32, Detroit, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

