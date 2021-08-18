Two in custody after pursuit in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men are in custody Wednesday evening after a pursuit that began in South Charleston and ended in Cross Lanes, according to the South Charleston Police Department.

Police say the pursuit started after the suspects offered to sell drugs to undercover officers.

The suspects then attempted to dump the drugs, which were recovered, and fled in a vehicle.

One suspect was found and arrested along MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston.

The other suspect led police on a pursuit to Cross Lanes, abandoned his car and ran.

He was found and arrested nearby at a shopping plaza.

The South Charleston Police Department handled the pursuit with assistance from Kanawha County Sheriffs Department.

No names have been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

