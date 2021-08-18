Advertisement

Two in custody after pursuit in Kanawha County

Police: Started after the suspects offered to sell drugs to undercover officers
Police say the pursuit started after the suspects offered to sell drugs to undercover officers.
Police say the pursuit started after the suspects offered to sell drugs to undercover officers.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men are in custody Wednesday evening after a pursuit that began in South Charleston and ended in Cross Lanes, according to the South Charleston Police Department.

Police say the pursuit started after the suspects offered to sell drugs to undercover officers.

The suspects then attempted to dump the drugs, which were recovered, and fled in a vehicle.

One suspect was found and arrested along MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston.

The other suspect led police on a pursuit to Cross Lanes, abandoned his car and ran.

He was found and arrested nearby at a shopping plaza.

The South Charleston Police Department handled the pursuit with assistance from Kanawha County Sheriffs Department.

No names have been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies
Mother and boyfriend charged in child’s overdose death
Mother and boyfriend charged in 4-year-old’s overdose death
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect and officer name released in eastern Kentucky shooting
Bullet hole in front windshield of a truck after shootout.
Shootout leaves cars damaged in Huntington neighborhood
The Cabell County Board of Education will continue to discuss the mask rule in the county the...
Cabell County BOE calls emergency meeting regarding masks

Latest News

Milton Flea Market
Milton Flea Market vendors rush to save items from floodwater
Milton Flea Market vendors rush to save items from flood water
- clipped version
Dekotis Thomas
Suspect in Capital High student’s murder extradited back to W.Va.
The first steps into a new school year for Lincoln County students were pushed back because of...
Lincoln County School District delays first day back due to high water