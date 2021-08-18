The Wars Within, The Wars Without

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Robin Riner and Christina Franzen:

“Traumatic events create gaps and silence within a trauma survivor, and the events themselves become “unspeakable” (Herman 1997: 3). We argue that limited acquisition of a secondary language, reading and informally writing about traumatic fictional narrative, and learning historic traumatic events through reading and storytelling can help survivors process past trauma by providing three levels of distance: linguistic, temporal, and spatial. These three levels of distance become a “magic cloak” (Anderson 2017: iii) to look at the traumatic events from afar and with control. Through this distance, survivors may begin to witness their own trauma, testify, and experience at least some catharsis (Dobbs 2013:167), which, with caveats, can be a powerful tool for grappling with trauma (Anderson 2017; Kearney 2007). It “invites us beyond a pathology of pity to compassion and beyond a pathology of fear to serenity” (Kearney 2007: 52).” (from one of our grant narratives)

“These three different frameworks for approaching texts of trauma — secondary language acquisition, reading fictional trauma narrative, and learning traumatic history through reading and discussion— provide a method of disrupting the cycle which trauma inflicts on survivors. This trauma is a wound, or, in other words, the “lacuna experienced figuratively as devoid of sound but which, upon close attunement, is realized as full, resonant, embracing a silence that not only is not silent, but also refuses to be silent” (Dobbs 2013: 167) . With this aspect of our project we hope to give articulation, meaning, and words to that ineffable and contradictory silent scream.”

“When we asked a veteran of OIF, our former student, “Why read Civil War?” he referred to the book as a bridge — from his experience as a combat soldier to his experience as a student, from ancient Rome to now, and from his inner world to the outside one. He spoke of the absurdity of Lucan’s text, that it reminded him of when he was with his buddies overseas during his three deployments, and how absurd and inappropriate they were with one another — and still are — when they get together. Civil War connected to this veteran’s experience because it celebrates individual soldiers while being critical of the state, reclaims soldiers’ autonomy from the enemy in death, glories and simultaneously despairs in graphic and gory content, and exults in soldiers’ strength through adversity. This text, in its excess, violence, sadness, and absurdity, builds a bridge from the past to the present, from the Civil War of ancient Rome to the conflicts of today, and for soldiers and veterans to come home, negotiate and even resolve the wars within and the wars without.”

The Wars Within, The Wars Without

