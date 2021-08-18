Advertisement

Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff — plus those working at the state’s colleges and universities.

Those who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 risk losing their jobs, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday.

Inslee’s office said the latest mandate also applies to college coaches, including Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, who said he has declined to be vaccinated for personal reasons. Rolovich is one of two state employees scheduled to make more than $3 million this year along with Washington football coach Jimmy Lake.

Inslee on Wednesday also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

— US health officials call for coronavirus booster shots for all

— WHO warns against boosters before 1st vaccines for other countries

— Mississippi opens second field hospital in Jackson amid surge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies
Mother and boyfriend charged in child’s overdose death
Mother and boyfriend charged in 4-year-old’s overdose death
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect and officer name released in eastern Kentucky shooting
Bullet hole in front windshield of a truck after shootout.
Shootout leaves cars damaged in Huntington neighborhood
The Cabell County Board of Education will continue to discuss the mask rule in the county the...
Cabell County BOE calls emergency meeting regarding masks

Latest News

FILE - Author Joe Galloway talks to reporters after services for retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore,...
Journalist Joe Galloway, chronicler of Vietnam War, dies
Milton Flea Market
Milton Flea Market vendors rush to save items from floodwater
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake
Police say the pursuit started after the suspects offered to sell drugs to undercover officers.
Two in custody after pursuit in Kanawha County