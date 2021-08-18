Advertisement

A water main break is shutting down part of Rt. 25

Part of Rt. 25 in Nitro is shut down due to a water main break.
Part of Rt. 25 in Nitro is shut down due to a water main break.(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not high water, but a water main break is causing part of a road to shut down Wednesday morning.

The westbound right-hand (slow-lane) in the area of the 4300 block of Rt. 25 in Nitro is closed to traffic.

It’s shut down between both of the I-64 ramps.

The eastbound lane isn’t affected, but drivers need to slow down because of the standing water.

A crew with the West Virginia American Water is on scene trying to fix the broken water line.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies
Mother and boyfriend charged in child’s overdose death
Mother and boyfriend charged in 4-year-old’s overdose death
Da'nija L. Miller, 14, of Charleston, died Sunday after a shooting in the Rutledge area of...
‘She just loved with her whole heart:’ former teacher of teen shot and killed speaks out
The Cabell County Board of Education will continue to discuss the mask rule in the county the...
Cabell County BOE calls emergency meeting regarding masks
Firefighters are battling a house fire in St. Albans.
Firefighters quickly extinguish a house fire

Latest News

Teachers prepare to meet students returning to school in Cabell County.
Cabell County students begin 2021-22 school year
High water problems have been reported in Lincoln County.
High water causing problems around the region
Special military homecoming for family in South Point
Local soldier gets hero’s welcome after returning from Middle East
Attorney General's Office investigating CJW Trash
Kentucky Attorney General’s office receives complaints about trash company