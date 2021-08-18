A water main break is shutting down part of Rt. 25

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not high water, but a water main break is causing part of a road to shut down Wednesday morning.

The westbound right-hand (slow-lane) in the area of the 4300 block of Rt. 25 in Nitro is closed to traffic.

It’s shut down between both of the I-64 ramps.

The eastbound lane isn’t affected, but drivers need to slow down because of the standing water.

A crew with the West Virginia American Water is on scene trying to fix the broken water line.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.