Wayne County students to start new year with masks

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students in Wayne County need to pack masks for the first day of school Thursday.

According to the Wayne County Board of Education website, masks will be required in all facilities beginning August 19, 2021.

The website says masks are mandated because of a high transmission rate of COVID-19 in the county.

The policy states masks are required when Wayne County is listed as orange or red on the DHHR metrics map. Wayne County is listed as a red county for COVID-19 transmission Wednesday morning.

The mask requirement remains until the county is listed as gold or better on the metrics map for three consecutive days.

The website also posted that alcohol-based hand sanitizer is not allowed on school buses.

