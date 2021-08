HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Nikki Bowman Mills is the editor of WV Weddings magazine, the bridal bible for the state.

WV Weddings is published bi-annually.

You can purchase a copy including back issues at local newsstands, online at wvweddingsmagazine.com, or by subscribing on the website or by calling 304-413-0104.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.