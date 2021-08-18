Advertisement

WVU to host Ohio in football

WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC
WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC(WDBJ)
By WVU Sports Information
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – (Aug. 18, 2021) – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced that the Mountaineers have inked a three-game football series with Ohio University.

The first game will be played in Athens, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The second and third games will be played in Morgantown, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027 and Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029.

West Virginia and Ohio have met 17 prior times on the gridiron with the Mountaineers holding a 13-4 series advantage over the Bobcats. The two teams last played in 2001 with WVU coming away with a 20-3 victory in Morgantown.

West Virginia opens its 2021 season at Maryland, on Sat., Sept. 4, at 3:30 p.m.  The game will be televised on ESPN.

