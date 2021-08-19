Advertisement

Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say

The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke County, Indiana.(Ind.gov/Silver Alert)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (Gray News) - The body of an 11-month-old girl who had been the subject of a statewide alert in Indiana was discovered hidden in the woods, police said Thursday.

The FBI Indianapolis office said Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke County Wednesday night. A Silver Alert had been issued for her after her parents reported her missing Sunday.

A prosecutor said Justin Miller, 37, had led authorities to the body, according to local reports. He had previously been taken into custody and now has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Police had said Miller was a family friend and was supposed to babysit Mercedes for a few days. The child’s parents, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, had been charged Wednesday with neglect of a dependent.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or call 911.

In Indiana, Silver Alerts are used for missing and endangered children as well as adults.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect’s and deputy’s names released in eastern Ky. shooting
High water problems have been reported in Lincoln County.
High water causing problems around the region
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Stephen Easterling crashed into a vehicle while making a turn.
Dawson-Bryant superintendent charged with OVI
Prostitution sting nets 14 arrests
Christopher Robbins
Man threatens to kill woman and child

Latest News

FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol
Biden says he and the first lady are planning to get Covid booster shots next month.
Biden, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shot
In a remote area of hard-hit Haiti, the central government has yet to send any help after...
Tensions over aid grow in Haiti as quake’s deaths pass 2K
In a remote area of hard-hit Haiti, the central government has yet to send any help after...
Haiti: Where is the aid and the government?