Cabell Board of Ed. calls emergency meeting over masks

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss mandating masks for students and staff after a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The 2021-22 school year began Wednesday with no mask requirement, but a group of parents requested the board to change policy as coronavirus cases in the region rise.

The Board is set to meet at 4 p.m. for an emergency meeting on requiring masks in all their facilities.

