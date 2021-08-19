Advertisement

Cabell Board of Ed. calls emergency meeting over masks

Mask mandates will be considered at a Cabell County Board of Education emergency meeting...
Mask mandates will be considered at a Cabell County Board of Education emergency meeting Thursday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education is set to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss mandating masks for students and staff after a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The 2021-22 school year began Wednesday with no mask requirement, but a group of parents requested the board to change policy as coronavirus cases in the region rise.

The Board is set to meet at 4 p.m. for an emergency meeting on requiring masks in all their facilities.

