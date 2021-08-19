COVID-19 W.Va | 970 new cases reported, 12 ‘red’ counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The COVID-19 infection rate is up in 12 West Virginia counties, according to the County Alert System map.

As of Thursday, 12 counties are listed as red: Marshall, Wetzel, Berkeley, Barbour, Randolph, Pleasants, Wood, Clay, Nicholas, Lincoln, Wayne, Wyoming counties.

Only two are currently shaded as green.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx)

COUNTY ALERT SYSTEM

Since the last update, 970 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, and four additional deaths were confirmed.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old female from Mingo County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, a 60-year old male from Cabell County, and a 27-year old male from Roane County.

The total number of cases of the Delta variant of COVID stands at 458, according to the DHHR dashboard.

8,175 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 19, there have been 3,259,238 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 176,608 total cases and 3,001 deaths.

As of Thursday, 70 percent of the eligible population have received the COVID-19 vaccine and 57 percent have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

165,432 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,707), Berkeley (13,794), Boone (2,289), Braxton (1,112), Brooke (2,324), Cabell (9,807), Calhoun (424), Clay (597), Doddridge (677), Fayette (3,869), Gilmer (958), Grant (1,369), Greenbrier (3,028), Hampshire (2,021), Hancock (2,952), Hardy (1,653), Harrison (6,640), Jackson (2,409), Jefferson (5,072), Kanawha (16,455), Lewis (1,542), Lincoln (1,741), Logan (3,527), Marion (5,007), Marshall (3,867), Mason (2,288), McDowell (1,778), Mercer (5,601), Mineral (3,107), Mingo (2,936), Monongalia (9,851), Monroe (1,304), Morgan (1,358), Nicholas (2,062), Ohio (4,626), Pendleton (741), Pleasants (1,009), Pocahontas (747), Preston (3,062), Putnam (5,800), Raleigh (7,620), Randolph (3,159), Ritchie (805), Roane (735), Summers (907), Taylor (1,429), Tucker (597), Tyler (819), Upshur (2,350), Wayne (3,523), Webster (650), Wetzel (1,596), Wirt (489), Wood (8,539), Wyoming (2,279).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.