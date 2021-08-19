Advertisement

Demolition underway on old Clendenin Elementary

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than five years after devastating flooding tore through parts of West Virginia, the old Clendenin Elementary is coming down.

The old school and library building has been sitting empty since the flood. Demolition finally started on the building this week.

Meanwhile, a new consolidated Bridge-Clendenin Elementary is already under construction. It will be located on Wolverton Mountain Road.

The new school is expected to be completed sometime next year.

