Eastern Ky. school system closing through late August

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Magoffin County Schools announced Thursday that it will close until late this month due to increasing COVID cases among students and staff.

School officials say more and more people are quarantined, leading them to close school through Aug. 29.

Classes will resume Monday, Aug. 30, with both in-person and virtual learning.

School officials said this allows time for quarantined students and staff to return.

The new school year started Aug. 11 in Magoffin County.

There will be no virtual instruction during the closure. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

