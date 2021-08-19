Flooding covers Lincoln County School District bus lot

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first day back for Lincoln County students was supposed to be Wednesday, but since high waters made roadways impassable school officials moved that start date to Thursday.

“School should have been cancelled. It should have been cancelled today,” Tammy Brown said.

However, parents like Brown think classes should have been delayed again -- after flash flooding submerged the district’s bus lot early Thursday morning.

“They need to close the schools down as soon as they see any flooding and excuse them for it,” Brown said.

Assistant Superintendent Joshua Brumfield says the roads were clear Thursday morning, and heavy rains didn’t start until after students were already in the classroom.

“All of our buses were already out of the parking lot for the morning run. The buses that were located there, unfortunately were some of our spare buses. Even more sadly, we had some of our employees who had their personal vehicles in that lot,” Brumfield said.

Brumfield says water did not get into any schools and only filled the lot where those spare buses and personal cars were.

“These are challenges. Unfortunately, we’ve had those the first and second day of school, but we’re just certainly happy we have our students back in school,” Brumfield said.

Due to heavy rain concerns, the district dismissed students an hour earlier.

