Flooding reported in parts of Mason County

Flooding on Thursday has hit parts of Mason County hard, including Letart.
(courtesy of John Foster II)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Residents in Mason County said Thursday they’ve seen some of the worst flooding in recent memory.

Among hard-hit areas was Letart. A resident who lives in the 900 block of Road near Sand Hill Road said it’s the worst conditions he has seen in 18 years.

There have been numerous flash flood watches and warnings throughout the Tri-State as the area deals with an influx of tropical moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

