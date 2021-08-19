Advertisement

Fraudulent contractor faces federal charges

Robert Eugene Jones appears in court June 10, 2021 and is found in contempt of court by a...
Robert Eugene Jones appears in court June 10, 2021 and is found in contempt of court by a Putnam County judge.(wsaz)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man at the center of several WSAZ investigations is now facing federal charges.

Robert Eugene Jones was arrested in January in Putnam County for charges stemming from an incident in Lincoln County, where he is accused of taking more than $22,000 for repairs he never made. He has been held in the Western Regional Jail ever since.

He’s also facing charges in Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln and Putnam counties.

According to court documents, Jones was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court for the southern district of West Virginia on four counts of bank fraud and six counts of aggravated identity theft.

The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has been fighting a civil lawsuit against Jones in Putnam County, where a judge ordered the website and contact information for Jones business be removed from the internet pending ongoing litigation.

Jones has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

A pretrial hearing is set at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the federal courthouse in Huntington.

A jury trial has been set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 13 in front of federal Judge Robert C. Chambers.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Duty to face murder charges in the death of Kelly Hampton
Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies
Mother and boyfriend charged in child’s overdose death
Mother and boyfriend charged in 4-year-old’s overdose death
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect’s and deputy’s names released in eastern Ky. shooting
Bullet hole in front windshield of a truck after shootout.
Shootout leaves cars damaged in Huntington neighborhood
High water problems have been reported in Lincoln County.
High water causing problems around the region

Latest News

Boyd County EMS
Boyd County EMS encourages people to add house numbers
Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness in advance of storms
Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness in advance of storms
Prostitution sting nets 14 arrests
Prostitution sting nets 14 arrests
Man threatens to kill woman and child
Man threatens to kill woman and child