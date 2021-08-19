High water issues reported in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – High water is causing problems for homeowners and drivers in the Danville area, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com they have received calls reporting people stuck in houses due to high water along Lick Creek Road.

Danville and Madison Fire Departments are responding. Also, multiple swift water rescue crews have been called in from Kanawha County.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

