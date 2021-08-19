Interstate shut down in both directions after tractor trailer crash

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound and southbound lanes of I-77 are shut down following a tractor trailer crash Thursday afternoon.

Jackson County dispatchers say the accident happened in the northbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 146.

Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

Fifty gallons of fuel leaked onto the roadway. Multiple heavy wreckers are headed to the scene to clear the wreckage.

There is no word on when I-77 will reopen.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

