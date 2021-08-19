‘It’s alarming:’ Magoffin County seeing surge of COVID-19 cases

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Magoffin County has the second-highest incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, with a rate of 153.9 as of Thursday.

The health department reported 40 new cases Wednesday, which is the highest number of cases in a single day since the pandemic began.

“It just went from zero to a lot of positive cases. It was pretty rapid,” said Dr. Christopher Bailey with Frontier Medical Associates.

Doctors at Frontier Medical say they were only testing a few patients per day throughout the summer, but on Tuesday, 93 patients were tested. Seventeen of those patients were positive. On Monday, they tested 76 people, and 18 were positive.

“I would say out of the kids we’re seeing and testing over 50% have been positive,” said Pediatrician Tasha Russell.

Dr. Russell says the increase is alarming and it’s the most children she’s seen with COVID during the entire pandemic. She said an infant tested positive Wednesday with a fever and difficulty breathing.

“I called four hospitals before we found a bed for that baby. Mother and all the siblings were sick, none of them vaccinated, of course, so it’s scary for our kids what we’re seeing right now,” Dr. Russell said.

According to Dr. Russell, there are far fewer children who are asymptomatic during this spike in cases. She says kids are getting sicker and she worries about how they will receive care, as the hospitals are filling up.

“Local hospitals are full of adults. They cannot accommodate our kids, so to me that’s the scariest thing -- what do I do with these kids when they do get sick?” said Dr. Russell.

Both doctors say they are seeing more of their patients receive the vaccine and say the delta variant is making people more worried and anxious.

“I’ve actually had several patients that were totally against it. They actually got the delta variant and now they are wishing they had taken it and so they’ll wait their 90 days and they said for sure they are definitely going to take the vaccine,” Dr. Bailey said.

The doctors are urging people to talk to a physician they trust about the vaccine so they can make the best decision for them and their families.

