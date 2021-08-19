Ky. nursing home residents qualify for COVID-19 booster shots

FRANKFORT, Ky. WSAZ) -The Biden Administration announced it would begin offering coronavirus booster shots the week of Sept. 20 after health experts advised a third shot to compensate for weakening immunity for everyone eligible.

The plan is still waiting for final approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

But, millions of Kentuckians are already eligible for COVID-19 booster shots. Nursing home residents have been bumped to the front of the line.

“Those individuals residing in a nursing home qualify to be at least moderate or severely immunocompromised and are therefore eligible under the current FDA emergency use authorization,” said Dr. Steven Stack, director of the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

Stack said the decision wasn’t made lightly, as two-thirds of all deaths in Kentucky from COVID-19 occurred in long-term care facilities.

According to data by the Centers for Disease Control, 60% of Kentucky’s nursing home workers are vaccinated. Nearly 80% of nursing home residents are vaccinated.

“You can take them [loved one who lives in a nursing home] to any place that is providing COVID-19 vaccines, sign up and get that booster shot,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

These booster shots are only eligible for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

A booster shot hasn’t been approved for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

