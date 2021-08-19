Advertisement

Ky. nursing home residents qualify for COVID-19 booster shots

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. WSAZ) -The Biden Administration announced it would begin offering coronavirus booster shots the week of Sept. 20 after health experts advised a third shot to compensate for weakening immunity for everyone eligible.

The plan is still waiting for final approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

But, millions of Kentuckians are already eligible for COVID-19 booster shots. Nursing home residents have been bumped to the front of the line.

“Those individuals residing in a nursing home qualify to be at least moderate or severely immunocompromised and are therefore eligible under the current FDA emergency use authorization,” said Dr. Steven Stack, director of the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

Stack said the decision wasn’t made lightly, as two-thirds of all deaths in Kentucky from COVID-19 occurred in long-term care facilities.

According to data by the Centers for Disease Control, 60% of Kentucky’s nursing home workers are vaccinated. Nearly 80% of nursing home residents are vaccinated.

“You can take them [loved one who lives in a nursing home] to any place that is providing COVID-19 vaccines, sign up and get that booster shot,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

These booster shots are only eligible for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

A booster shot hasn’t been approved for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Stephen Easterling crashed into a vehicle while making a turn.
Dawson-Bryant superintendent charged with OVI
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect’s and deputy’s names released in eastern Ky. shooting
High water problems have been reported in Lincoln County.
High water causing problems around the region
Prostitution sting nets 14 arrests
Police say the pursuit started after the suspects offered to sell drugs to undercover officers.
Two in custody after pursuit in Kanawha County

Latest News

Marshall’s Big Green Room shot with BB gun by students
- clipped version
The Logan County Board of Education holds a meeting on Thursday evening to determine COVID-19...
Logan County Schools makes masks optional
The Cabell County School Board voted 3-2 to not require masks in schools.
School board votes against requiring masks
Flooding on Thursday has hit parts of Mason County hard, including Letart.
Flooding reported in parts of Mason County