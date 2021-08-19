Advertisement

Logan County Schools makes masks optional

The Logan County Board of Education holds a meeting on Thursday evening to determine COVID-19...
The Logan County Board of Education holds a meeting on Thursday evening to determine COVID-19 guidelines for the coming school year.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan County Board of Education voted Thursday to approve that masks be considered optional for all students.

The board voted 4-1 to return to a five-day model, with masks being optional, pending any further guidance by the governor or county health officials.

Board member Deborah Mendez said, as a nurse, she recommends wearing a mask but does not think it should be mandated.

School officials said the decision can be reevaluated at any time.

We have a crew in Logan County and will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

