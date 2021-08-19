Man involved in officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man who was shot by Charleston Police on April 30 while armed with two knives plead not guilty during a virtual hearing on Thursday.

Denaul Dickerson, 33, is charged with attempted malicious assault on a law enforcement officer.

Wednesday by virtual hearing, his trial date was scheduled for December 6.

His bond remains $50,000 cash.

On the day of the incident, police were called after Metro 911 received a complaint that Dickerson had just tried to stab the caller’s fiancé. Police also allege that he’d been harassing the couple for three days and threatened to burn down their home.

When police caught up with Dickerson near Washington Street West and Greendale Drive, they were working to confirm his identity because of an active warrant and they tried to take him into custody.

The criminal complaint says at that time Dickerson threw his drink down and started running away from officers. Police say he grabbed a knife and came at them in an “aggressive manner.”

According to the complaint, Dickerson said to police “you will have to shoot me” and “I am not going back to jail.”

Police say he ignored commands to put down the knife and continued to act in an aggressive manner. At one point, he pulled out a second knife.

At that time, he lunged toward officers and one of the officers deployed a Taser. However, it hit Dickerson’s backpack.

After that attempt failed, two officers shot Dickerson. They assisted aid until he was taken to the hospital.

The criminal complaint in this case explains more about what led up to Dickerson being shot. Charleston Police released body camera footage of the entire incident later that day.

According to First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Don Morris, they reviewed body cameras and reports and determined police did not commit any crimes in the officer-involved shooting with Denaul Dickerson.

The attorney says they wrote a letter to Chief Tyke hunt to let him know the police didn’t do any wrongdoing.

During the virtual hearing, it was announced that Dickerson had been accepted in to a drug rehab facility.

Man shot by police charged with attempting to harm officers

