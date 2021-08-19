Man who attempted to rob driver facing charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges Thursday after police say jumped into a woman’s car and attempted to rob her.

According to the criminal complaint, Nicholas Bellew, of Maysville, Kentucky is accused of getting into the passenger side of a woman’s vehicle and demanding she give him her phone.

Officers say the victim told them after a tug of war match, she was able to grab her cell phone and purse before Bellew got out of her car, heading west down 4th Avenue.

Officers were called to 640 4th Avenue around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, Bellew was being held by federal security guards.

The police department has security video of Bellew entering the passenger side door of the victims’ car moments after she got in.

Bellew is facing second-degree robbery.

The criminal complaint states that Bellew is currently homeless.

