Marshall’s Big Green Room shot with BB gun by students

By Joseph Payton
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three Marshall University students have been disciplined after shooting out a window with a BB gun. According to the police report, Marshall University Police were made aware of shattered glass at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Aug. 6.

Phil Watkins, who graduated from Marshall and works at Tic Toc Tire near the stadium, says he is disappointed to hear about it.

“I have two kids that went to Marshall, my wife and I went to Marshall, I met my wife at Marshall, so that school is pretty near and dear to us,” Watkins said.

Marshall University says the shattered window was on the exterior of the Big Green Room at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

“It brought back a memory that happened to us six or seven years ago when somebody shot one of our big windows out front,” Watkins said.

The school says the three students involved have been disciplined by the school, but it would not identify the individuals. Watkins hopes that current students will take more pride in their school.

“I think the students need to be going to another school. With somebody taking a shot at a window, you know, there could have been somebody behind that window. I’m just appalled by it,” Watkins said.

