Masks required in Huntington City buildings

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you are headed into Huntington City Hall or other city buildings, start taking a mask as of Friday.

Huntington Mayor Mayor Steve Williams signed an executive order requiring city employees and visitors to wear a mask regardless of whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. The executive order takes effect Friday, Aug. 20.

The release says the mask mandate is a result of the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cabell County.

The public will still be allowed to attend City Council meetings but must mask up. Social distancing will also be observed.

Beginning August 23rd, public meeting health protocols recommended by the Cabell Huntington Health Department, that were relaxed in June, will be re-instituted.

A TV monitor that will stream the meeting live will be set up in the main hallway of City Hall to accommodate an overflow of attendees.

City Council meetings will continue to be streamed live on the City of Huntington’s Facebook page, on the City of Huntington website (www.cityofhuntington.com).

