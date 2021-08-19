Advertisement

Murky Thursday as new lighter rains arrive

Muddled and muddy Thursday ahead
Rainy skies during a summer downpour
Rainy skies during a summer downpour(WBRC)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A murky, humid air mass left behind the departure of former Tropical Strom Fred will sponsor a new day of off and on showers and thundershowers on Thursday. While this action will be far less forceful compared to Wednesday morning’s rains, there may be a few new downpours capable of pockets of nuisance street flooding.

While the heavens will weep for several hours on Thursday, some late day breaks in the clouds will help temperatures to get to near 80 degrees.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, partial sunshine and warming thermals will boost highs into the mid and upper 80s. The risk of a shower or thundershower will remain though the lion’s share of the time looks good for outdoor plans inclosing Hillbilly Days in Lincoln County and Summerfest on the Indian Mound in South Charleston.

