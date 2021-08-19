Advertisement

National Fajita Day

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re menu planning, think about fajitas for dinner to celebrate National Fajita Day on August 18th. We celebrated with Carlos and Francisco Ortiz from Casa Grande.

Carlos and Francisco shared the perfect way to make a fajita at home or you can leave the cooking to them and head over to Casa Grande for the perfect sizzling fajita.

Casa Grande is located on Township Road in South Point, Ohio. You can call 740-894-4394 to get take out or you can head there for a great dinner. You can also follow Casa Grande on Facebook.

