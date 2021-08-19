New store opening at Ashland Town Center

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – The Ashland Town Center is welcoming a pet nutrition and wellness spa to its lineup this Fall.

EarthWise Pet is owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Marc Vonderheide, and hopes to be the community’s go-to resource for all things pet-related.

According to a release by the Ashland Town Center, EarthWise Pet is a more than 40-year-old brand focused on all-natural pet food, eco-friendly toys and supplies, grooming services.

EarthWise Pet will be located near the food court.

“We’re excited to welcome Marc to the EarthWise family” said EarthWise Pet’s Chief Marketing Officer, Dianna Bailer. “We choose to partner with people that stand with our belief that pets are family. Marc is no exception and we look forward to the Ashland community embracing all that both EarthWise Pet and Marc’s team has to offer.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.