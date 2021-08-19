Advertisement

Revision of COVID guidelines, masks now to be worn in Putnam County Schools

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students and staff at Putnam County Schools will begin the year wearing masks indoors.

The policy is regardless of vaccination status. It goes into effect on the first day of school, which is Tuesday, August 24 and will remain in place for 30 days. At that time, the district will reevaluate the policy.

Earlier this month, Putnam County Schools issued back to school guidance which included no mask requirement. They say the change to the policy comes after a meeting with local health officials about an increase in transmission rates and hospitalizations within the county.

Masks will not be required in any outdoor settings or extra-curricular activities.

Superintendent John Hudson will join Taylor Eaton on the WSAZ Now Desk at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the mask policy and other return to school guidance.

As indicated, guidance in the document is subject to change as additional information about the spread and prevention of COVID-19 is known.

Putnam County Schools is hopeful that this requirement is only temporary and will result in limited positive cases in the school system and, therefore, reduce the number of students/staff positive for COVID-19 and those required to quarantine.

