Roadway closed after crash involving vehicle over hillside

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A crash involving a vehicle over a hillside Thursday afternoon has closed Tuppers Creek Road in Sissonville, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported around 4 p.m. No injuries are reported now.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies and Sissonville firefighters responded to the scene.

Additional details are unavailable.

