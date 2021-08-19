School board votes against requiring masks

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Masks will not be required in Cabell County Schools.

The school board voted 3-2 Thursday evening not to require face coverings, deciding to stick with their original plan. Board members Mary Neely, Skip Parsons, and Alyssa Bond voted against the mask mandate. Rhonda Smalley and Bishop Charles Shaw voted for the mask mandate.

Dozens of concerned parents packed the emergency meeting, which was called earlier this week after parents voiced their concerns.

