Sinkhole reported in Ashland, Ky

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A sinkhole was reported Thursday in Ashland, Kentucky.

City officials are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Greenup Avenue and 17th street.

Greenup Avenue westbound is closed at 17th Street.

Traffic is being rerouted at 18th Street.

No other information has been released at this time.

Crews assess sinkhole at intersection of Greenup Ave and 17th street in Ashland, Ky. (City of Ashland)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.