Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges

By WKYT News Staff and Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday.

We know they’re all charged with first-degree burglary.

The players are Reuben “RJ” Adams, Robert “Jutahn” McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams.

According to police, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, there was a private party being thrown at a residence. During the party, three individuals entered the residence uninvited and were asked to leave. The individuals became upset and threatened they would return.

Police say a short time later, the three individuals returned with additional subjects. The group forced their way into the residence. One suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim.

Police say Tisdale has an added charge of wanton endangerment because they say he was identified as the suspect who pointed the gun.

We have reached out to the University of Kentucky for comment. Obviously, the UK Football staff is aware of the situation. We are awaiting a statement from Coach Mark Stoops.

The first game is just about two weeks away. UK takes on Louisiana-Monroe on September 4 at Kroger Field.

