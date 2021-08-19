Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Putnam County requiring masks for student, staff for start of school

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students and staff at Putnam County Schools will begin the year wearing masks indoors.

The policy is regardless of vaccination status. It goes into effect on the first day of school, which is Tuesday, August 24 and will remain in place for 30 days. At that time, the district will reevaluate the policy.

Superintendent John Hudson joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the decision and what other mitigation strategies the district will follow.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect’s and deputy’s names released in eastern Ky. shooting
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Stephen Easterling crashed into a vehicle while making a turn.
Dawson-Bryant superintendent charged with OVI
High water problems have been reported in Lincoln County.
High water causing problems around the region
Prostitution sting nets 14 arrests
Police say the pursuit started after the suspects offered to sell drugs to undercover officers.
Two in custody after pursuit in Kanawha County

Latest News

Greenup avenue westbound closed at 17th Street traffic being rerouted at 18th st.
Sinkhole reported in Ashland, Ky
Interstate shut down in both directions after tractor trailer crash
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va | 970 new cases reported, 12 ‘red’ counties
Author Hannah Boggs talks new book: Fire and Powder
Author Hannah Boggs talks new book: Fire and Powder