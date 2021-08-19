WSAZ Now Desk | Putnam County requiring masks for student, staff for start of school

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students and staff at Putnam County Schools will begin the year wearing masks indoors.

The policy is regardless of vaccination status. It goes into effect on the first day of school, which is Tuesday, August 24 and will remain in place for 30 days. At that time, the district will reevaluate the policy.

Superintendent John Hudson joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the decision and what other mitigation strategies the district will follow.

