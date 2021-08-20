15 arrested on drug charges in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fifteen people were arrested throughout Logan County on drug charges, West Virginia State Police said Thursday.

Troopers said the arrests came after several drug investigations involving heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to investigators, eight of the 15 people arrested were charged with conspiracy to deliver controlled substances.

Troopers seized about 10 grams of crack cocaine, nearly 2 ounces of marijuana, a substantial amount of Xanax and six firearms, including two assault rifles.

The investigation involved members of the WVSP Logan Detachment, BCI Logan, the Special Response Team and the Active Criminal Enforcement Team.

No names have been released yet.

